FRISCO, TEXAS — SRS Real Estate Partners has negotiated the sale of Independence Plaza, a 14,966-square-foot retail strip center in Frisco. Built on 1.9 acres in 2018, the center was fully leased at the time of sale to seven tenants in the food-and-beverage and service industries. Michael Kaplan of SRS represented the seller, a family office that developed the property, in the transaction. The buyer was a Texas-based private investor. Both parties requested anonymity.