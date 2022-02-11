REBusinessOnline

SRS Real Estate Negotiates Sale of 78,888 SF Shopping Center in Metro Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

Oak-Meadows-Marketplace-Georgetown

Oak Meadows Marketplace in Georgetown totals 78,888 square feet. The property was built in 2018.

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS — Dallas-based SRS Real Estate Partners has negotiated the sale of Oak Meadows Marketplace, a 78,888-square-foot shopping center located in the northern Austin suburb of Georgetown. Built in 2018, the property was 92 percent leased at the time of sale, with grocer Randalls serving as the anchor tenant. Cathy Nabours, Walter Saad, Kyle Shaffer and Aaron Johnson of SRS represented the seller, Cypress Equities, in the transaction. Cincinnati-based retail REIT Phillips Edison & Co. (NASDAQ: PECO) purchased Oak Meadows Marketplace for an undisclosed price.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  