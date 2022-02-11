SRS Real Estate Negotiates Sale of 78,888 SF Shopping Center in Metro Austin

Oak Meadows Marketplace in Georgetown totals 78,888 square feet. The property was built in 2018.

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS — Dallas-based SRS Real Estate Partners has negotiated the sale of Oak Meadows Marketplace, a 78,888-square-foot shopping center located in the northern Austin suburb of Georgetown. Built in 2018, the property was 92 percent leased at the time of sale, with grocer Randalls serving as the anchor tenant. Cathy Nabours, Walter Saad, Kyle Shaffer and Aaron Johnson of SRS represented the seller, Cypress Equities, in the transaction. Cincinnati-based retail REIT Phillips Edison & Co. (NASDAQ: PECO) purchased Oak Meadows Marketplace for an undisclosed price.