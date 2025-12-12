SRS Real Estate Negotiates Sales of Two Retail Properties in Georgia, South Carolina Totaling $7.6M

CARROLLTON, GA. AND UNION, S.C. — SRS Real Estate Partners has negotiated the sales of two single-tenant retail properties in Georgia and South Carolina totaling $7.6 million. The properties include a property in Carrollton leased to Parachute Plasma and a drive-thru restaurant in Union occupied by Arby’s. Britt Raymond and Kyle Fant of SRS represented the 1031 exchange buyer, a New York City-based private investor, in the transaction. The seller was not disclosed.

The first property, Parachute Plasma, sold for $5.5 million and totals 7,613 square feet of retail and medical office space. Built in 2024, Parachute Plasma operates on a new 20-year triple-net lease. The second property, a 2,364-square-foot Arby’s restaurant, was built in 2021 and was sold for roughly $2.1 million. Arby’s has approximately 16 years remaining on its absolute triple-net lease.