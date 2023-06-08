Thursday, June 8, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsCompany NewsFloridaRestaurantRetailSoutheast

SRS Real Estate Partners Acquires Tampa-Based Meridian Retail Group

by John Nelson

DALLAS AND TAMPA, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has expanded its Florida presence with the acquisition of full-service, Tampa-based firm Meridian Retail Group, which provides advisory services to retail, restaurant and entertainment clients. Meridian co-founders John Fahey and Tyler McRae will join SRS as senior vice presidents and market leaders, heading the Tampa office in conjunction with John Artope, executive vice president and managing principal of SRS. Fahey and McRae have 20 and 15 years of experience, respectively. Grant Burt, Caroline Connelly and Jacob Rasnick of Meridian will also join SRS, with a focus on tenant representation and leasing for retail clients.

You may also like

Hollingsworth Breaks Ground on Three Industrial Buildings in...

MCR Purchases Three Central Florida Hotels Totaling 384...

Berkadia Arranges $31M Sale of Carson Square Apartments...

CBRE Brokers $20.7M Sale of Medical Office Building...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 125-Unit Build-to-Rent...

Conor Commercial Sells 151,677 SF Executive Commerce Center...

Dowd Cos. Arranges Sale-Leaseback of Two Children of...

Intracorp, HAL Real Estate Buy Vacant Office Building...

Cabrillo Credit Union Purchases Office Building in San...