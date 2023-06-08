SRS Real Estate Partners Acquires Tampa-Based Meridian Retail Group

DALLAS AND TAMPA, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has expanded its Florida presence with the acquisition of full-service, Tampa-based firm Meridian Retail Group, which provides advisory services to retail, restaurant and entertainment clients. Meridian co-founders John Fahey and Tyler McRae will join SRS as senior vice presidents and market leaders, heading the Tampa office in conjunction with John Artope, executive vice president and managing principal of SRS. Fahey and McRae have 20 and 15 years of experience, respectively. Grant Burt, Caroline Connelly and Jacob Rasnick of Meridian will also join SRS, with a focus on tenant representation and leasing for retail clients.