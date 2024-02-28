SRS Real Estate Partners Adds Retail Brokerage Team, Launches Inland Empire Office

RIVERSIDE, CALIF. — SRS Real Estate Partners has expanded its Southern California presence with the addition of Nick Wirick as senior vice president and managing principal, Chris Beauchamp as vice president, Miranda Montgomery as senior associate and Jessica Henderson as marketing and transaction coordinator.

Based in Riverside, the team is part of SRS’ first Inland Empire office, located at 3390 University Ave.

The Wirick team has transacted on more than $900 million in deal consideration in recent years. The team focuses on tenant and owner services primarily in the Inland Empire. The team will work alongside Garrett Colburn and Terrison Quinn in SRS’ Newport Beach office.