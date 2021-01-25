REBusinessOnline

SRS Real Estate Partners Arranges $5.8M Sale of Naples Retail Property Leased to 7-Eleven

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

NAPLES, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the $5.8 million sale of a freestanding retail property occupied by 7-Eleven at 4704 Golden Gate Parkway in Naples. The newly renovated property includes a 3,500-square-foot building and 16 gas pumps. Michael Carter and Frank Rogers of SRS represented the seller, a Florida-based merchant-developer, in the transaction. Brad Thessing, Roger Massell and Chris Twist of Thessing Commercial Properties represented the buyer, a private investor that purchased the property in a 1031 exchange.

