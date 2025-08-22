SRS Real Estate Arranges $9.3M Sale of KinderCare-Occupied Flex Property in Broomfield, Colorado

BROOMFIELD, COLO. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the sale of a newly developed flex building located at 1101 Spring Place in Broomfield. A Denver-based private developer sold the property to a Kansas City-based private investor for $9.3 million. Ryan Tomkins of SRS Capital Markets represented the seller in the transaction. Portland, Ore.-based KinderCare occupies the 12,000-square-foot property under a 15-year corporate-guaranteed, triple-net lease. KinderCare operates more than 2,400 locations in 40 states.