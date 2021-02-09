REBusinessOnline

SRS Real Estate Partners Arranges $9M Sale of Multi-Tenant Retail Center in Palmdale, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

Towne-Square-West-Palmdale-CA

A 56,309-square-foot portion of the Towne Square West retail center in Palmdale, California, sold for $9 million.

PALMDALE, CALIF. — SRS Real Estate Partners’ Investment Properties Group West has brokered the sale of a 56,309-square-foot portion of Towne Square West, a retail property located at 2220 E. Palmdale Blvd. in Palmdale. A Los Angeles-based private investor acquired the property from another Los Angeles-based private investor for $9 million.

Chris Tramontano and John Redfield of SRS Real Estate Partners represented the seller, while Joelle Kim of Westside Luxury Real Estate represented the buyer in the deal.

Built in 1989 on eight acres, the value-add property was 83 percent occupied at the close of escrow. Current tenants include Goodwill, LA Care, Aaron’s, Tokyo Steakhouse and La Palma Restaurants. Other tenants at the center, but not included in the sale, are Superior Goods, 99 Cents Only and Crunch Fitness.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  