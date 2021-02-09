SRS Real Estate Partners Arranges $9M Sale of Multi-Tenant Retail Center in Palmdale, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

A 56,309-square-foot portion of the Towne Square West retail center in Palmdale, California, sold for $9 million.

PALMDALE, CALIF. — SRS Real Estate Partners’ Investment Properties Group West has brokered the sale of a 56,309-square-foot portion of Towne Square West, a retail property located at 2220 E. Palmdale Blvd. in Palmdale. A Los Angeles-based private investor acquired the property from another Los Angeles-based private investor for $9 million.

Chris Tramontano and John Redfield of SRS Real Estate Partners represented the seller, while Joelle Kim of Westside Luxury Real Estate represented the buyer in the deal.

Built in 1989 on eight acres, the value-add property was 83 percent occupied at the close of escrow. Current tenants include Goodwill, LA Care, Aaron’s, Tokyo Steakhouse and La Palma Restaurants. Other tenants at the center, but not included in the sale, are Superior Goods, 99 Cents Only and Crunch Fitness.