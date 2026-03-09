SRS Real Estate Partners Brokers $11.3M Sale of Smart & Final-Occupied Retail Property in Huntington Park, California

HUNTINGTON PARK, CALIF. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the acquisition of a retail property located at 3111 E. Florence Ave. in Huntington Park. A Mexico-based private investor purchased the asset from a Los Angeles-based private investor for $11.3 million. Smart & Final occupies the 28,000-square-foot property, which was built in 2018 on 1.3 acres. The property offers ample onsite parking, including a rooftop parking area. Joe Chichester, John Redfield and Kyle Zimmer of SRS Capital Markets represented the buyer in the deal.