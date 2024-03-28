SRS Real Estate Partners Brokers $11.9M Sale of Shopping Center in Toledo, Ohio

TOLEDO, OHIO — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the $11.9 million sale of Airport Square, a 187,252-square-foot shopping center located on Airport Highway in Toledo. Situated on approximately 23 acres, the property is 99 percent occupied by tenants such as Urban Air Adventure Park, Discount Fashion Warehouse, American Freight and DaVita Healthcare. Urban Air recently signed a 10-year lease at the center. Jack Cornell, Matthew Mousavi and Patrick Luther of SRS, along with Mac Lehrer of Hoty Enterprises, represented the seller, Oklahoma City-based Frayer Properties. SRS also represented the buyer, a private investor based in Las Vegas. Matt Shane of SF Capital Group procured the debt.