SRS Real Estate Partners Brokers $13.3M Sale of EoS Fitness-Occupied Retail Property in French Valley, California

FRENCH VALLEY, CALIF. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of a retail property located at 35914 Winchester Road in French Valley, located in the Inland Empire region. A Southern California-based private developer sold the recently developed building to a Southern California-based private investor for $13.3 million in a 1031 exchange.

EoS Fitness occupies the 38,000-square-foot building under a 20-year, absolute triple-net, corporate-guaranteed lease. The gym, which is the anchor tenant at French Valley Marketplace, is slated to open in late August. Additional tenants at the 78,400-square-foot shopping center includes Grocery Outlet, McDonald’s, Chipotle and 7-Eleven.

Matthew Mousavi, Patrick Luther and Jack Cornell of SRS Capital Markets represented the seller in the deal.