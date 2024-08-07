Wednesday, August 7, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
35914-Winchester-Rd-French-Valley-CA
EoS Fitness occupies the 38,000-square-foot building at 35914 Winchester Road in French Valley, Calif.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaNet LeaseRetailWestern

SRS Real Estate Partners Brokers $13.3M Sale of EoS Fitness-Occupied Retail Property in French Valley, California

by Amy Works

FRENCH VALLEY, CALIF. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of a retail property located at 35914 Winchester Road in French Valley, located in the Inland Empire region. A Southern California-based private developer sold the recently developed building to a Southern California-based private investor for $13.3 million in a 1031 exchange.

EoS Fitness occupies the 38,000-square-foot building under a 20-year, absolute triple-net, corporate-guaranteed lease. The gym, which is the anchor tenant at French Valley Marketplace, is slated to open in late August. Additional tenants at the 78,400-square-foot shopping center includes Grocery Outlet, McDonald’s, Chipotle and 7-Eleven.

Matthew Mousavi, Patrick Luther and Jack Cornell of SRS Capital Markets represented the seller in the deal.

You may also like

Capital Commercial Buys 203,284 SF Office Complex in...

KW Commercial Brokers Sale of Two Apartment Complexes...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $15M Acquisition Financing for...

SLIB Arranges Sale of 120-Bed Skilled Nursing Facility...

Poag Adds Five More Tenants at Avenue West...

Colliers Arranges $33M Financing for Bayfair Mall Redevelopment...

Longpoint Acquires Light Industrial Portfolio in Fremont, California...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Sale of Auburn Park...

BH Properties Receives $3M Bridge Loan for Acquisition...