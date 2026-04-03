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39112-39228-10th-St-W-Palmdale-CA
Smart & Final and Barnes & Noble occupy the 58,652-square-foot retail property at 39112-39228 10th St. West in Palmdale, Calif.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaRetailWestern

SRS Real Estate Partners Brokers $13.5M Sale of Two-Tenant Retail Property in Palmdale, California

by Amy Works

PALMDALE, CALIF. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of a two-tenant retail property located at 39112-39228 10th St. West in Palmdale. A family office sold the asset to a Southern California-based private investor for $13.5 million. Smart & Final and Barnes & Noble occupy the 58,652-square-foot property. Built in 1999 on 4.1 acres, the property is situated within Palmdale Marketplace, a 214,000-square-foot power center. Matthew Mousavi and Patrick Luther of SRS Capital Markets represented the seller in the transaction.

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