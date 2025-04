CHANDLER, ARIZ. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the $3.3 million sale of a childcare property, located at 3700 W. Ray Road in Chandler. Busy Bees occupies the 10,904-square-foot property, with 15 years remaining on its absolute triple-net lease. Alexander Moore of SRS Capital Markets represented the buyer, a California-based private investor. The seller was a Phoenix-based investment group.