SRS Real Estate Partners Brokers $4.6M Sale of Restaurant Property in Ontario, California

ONTARIO, CALIF. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of a freestanding restaurant building located at 4423 Mills Circle in the Inland Empire city of Ontario. A Southern California-based developer sold the asset to Culichi Lounge Inc. for $4.6 million.

Culichi Town, a Mexican restaurant, occupies the 5,535-square-foot single-tenant property, which was built in 2001 as an outparcel at Ontario Mills Mall. The location is a new prototype concept for the restaurant, which currently has 22 locations.

Matthew Mousavi and Patrick Luther of SRS Capital Markets represented the seller in the deal. Terrison Quinn and Zach Leffers of SRS arranged the lease with Culichi Town on behalf of the seller.