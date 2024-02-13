Tuesday, February 13, 2024
PetSuites occupies the 10,593-square-foot retail property at 5116 Denali Park Drive in Herriman, Utah.
SRS Real Estate Partners Brokers $5.3M Sale of PetSuites Location in Herriman, Utah

by Amy Works

HERRIMAN, UTAH — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the purchase of a newly constructed retail property, located at 5116 Denali Park Drive in Herriman, approximately 20 miles southwest of Salt Lake City.

A Washington-based private investor in a 1031 exchange acquired the asset from a developer for $5.3 million.

PetSuites, which opened in November 2023, occupies the 10,953-square-foot property. The tenant has a 20-year lease in place. PetSuites operates more than 80 locations nationally with services including daycare, boarding, grooming and training for pets.

Susan Harris of SRS represented the buyer, while JLL represented the seller in the deal.

