SRS Real Estate Partners Brokers Sale of 102,546 SF Ramona Plaza in Hemet, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

Grocery Outlet, Planet Fitness, Dollar Tree, Aaron’s, Leslie’s Poolmart, Subway and Little Caesars Pizza are tenants at Ramona Plaza in Hemet, Calif.

HEMET, CALIF. — SRA Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of Ramona Plaza, a retail center located at 1300-1480 E. Florida Ave. in Hemet. A Southern California-based investor sold the asset to a California-based private investor for $13.9 million.

Winston Guest, Matthew Mousavi and Patrick Luther of SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group represented the seller, while The Visintainer Group represented the buyer in the transaction.

Built in 1974 on 6.4 acres, Ramona Plaza features 102,546 square feet of retail space. At the time of sale, the property was 88 percent occupied. Current tenant includes Grocery Outlet, Planet Fitness, Dollar Tree, Aaron’s, Leslie’s Poolmart, Subway and Little Caesars Pizza.