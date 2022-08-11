REBusinessOnline

SRS Real Estate Partners Brokers Sales of Three Retail Outparcels at Palmdale Marketplace for $10.2M

Palmdale-Marketplace-Palmdale-CA

Five Guys Burgers and Fries and Café Rio occupy the 4,875-square-foot outparcel at Palmdale Marketplace in Palmdale.

PALMDALE, CALIF. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the sales of three retail outparcels to Palmdale Marketplace, a power center located at 39340 10th St. W. in Palmdale, for a combined total of $10.2 million. There are three remaining properties for sale as part of the break-up strategy.

Matthew Mousavi and Patrick Luther of SRS’ National Net Lease Group represented the seller, a Texas-based owner and operator of retail properties, and the buyers.

The three transactions include:
– A 5,958-square-foot retail property, which was built in 2001. Jamba Juice, Baskin-Robbins and Harbour Sushi occupy the building. A private investor acquired the asset in an all-cash transaction.
– The same buyer acquired a 4,875-square-foot building, occupied by Five Guys Burgers and Fries and Café Rio, for $3.4 million. Built in 2001, the property is situated on 1.2 acres.
– IHOP corporate, as owner/user, acquired a 4,022-square-foot, single-tenant property for $2.5 million. IHOP occupies the property, which was built in 2002.

