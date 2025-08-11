SRS Real Estate Partners Brokers Sales of Three Starbucks-Occupied Properties in California Totaling $10M

CATHEDRAL CITY, TEMECULA AND REDDING, CALIF. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the sales of three restaurant properties totaling $10 million. Starbucks Coffee occupies the three newly constructed properties, which include drive-thrus, under long-term, corporate-guaranteed triple-net leases.

The sales include:

– A 1,900-square-foot property at the southwest corner of Highway 111 and Date Palm Drive in Cathedral City. A Northern California-based private investor acquired the asset from a Newport Beach, Calif.-based retail and restaurant development company for $3.7 million. Alexander Moore of SRS Capital Markets represented the buyer in the deal.

– A 3,600-square-foot property at 27425 Ynez Road in Temecula. A West Coast-based developer sold the property to a California-based private investor for $3.6 million. Pat Kent and Parker Walter of SRS Capital Markets brokered the sale.

– A 2,055-square-foot building at 3045 Shasta View Drive in Redding that sold for $2.7 million. Alexander Moore of SRS Capital Markets represented the seller, a California-based private investor, and the buyer, a Northern California-based private investor.