REBusinessOnline

SRS Real Estate Partners Launches Industrial Division

Posted on by in Company News, Industrial, Texas

DALLAS — SRS Real Estate Partners, a full-service commercial real estate services firm based in Dallas, has launched an industrial division. Brant Landry, formerly of Landry Commercial Real Estate Services, will lead the Dallas-based SRS Industrial team comprising Joseph Cooper, Shannon Johnston, Dennis Sims, Lance Woodward and Stephanie Martin. Cooper, Johnston and Martin also join SRS from Landry Commercial. Sims was most recently with Mohr Partners Inc., while Woodward comes from Henry S. Miller Brokerage. SRS Industrial is also in the process of building teams in Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta and New York.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
7
Webinar: O Canada – Canadian Student Housing Investment and Development
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
Apr
14
Webinar: What’s Ahead For Seniors Housing Staff, Leaders and HR: A Study on 2022 Business Priorities
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  