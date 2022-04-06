SRS Real Estate Partners Launches Industrial Division

DALLAS — SRS Real Estate Partners, a full-service commercial real estate services firm based in Dallas, has launched an industrial division. Brant Landry, formerly of Landry Commercial Real Estate Services, will lead the Dallas-based SRS Industrial team comprising Joseph Cooper, Shannon Johnston, Dennis Sims, Lance Woodward and Stephanie Martin. Cooper, Johnston and Martin also join SRS from Landry Commercial. Sims was most recently with Mohr Partners Inc., while Woodward comes from Henry S. Miller Brokerage. SRS Industrial is also in the process of building teams in Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta and New York.