SRS Real Estate Partners Negotiates $5.3M Sale of Harbor Pacific Court Retail Center in Costa Mesa

Circle K is an anchor tenant at Harbor Pacific Court, a multi-tenant retail asset located at 2346 Newport Blvd. in Costa Mesa, Calif.

COSTA MESA, CALIF. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of the Harbor Pacific Court, a multi-tenant retail center located in Costa Mesa. A Los Angeles-based private investor sold the property to an Orange County, Calif.-based private investor for $5.3 million, or $454.50 per square foot, in an all-cash transaction.

Located at 2346 Newport Blvd., the property features 11,771 square feet of retail space. At the time of sale, the property was 91 percent occupied by eight tenants, including Circle K as the anchor.

Michael Walseth of SRS’ National Net Lease Group represented the seller and buyer in the deal.