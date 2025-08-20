SRS Real Estate Partners Negotiates $5.9M Sale of Retail Property in Winchester, California

WINCHESTER, CALIF. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of a three-tenant retail building within French Valley Marketplace at 35974 Winchester Road in Winchester. A Southern California-based private developer sold the asset to a La Jolla, Calif.-based private investor for $5.9 million. The 7,226-square-foot property is occupied by Panera Bread and Toro Sushi on long-term absolute triple-net leases. The asset also has one available unit. Matthew Mousavi, Patrick Luther and Jack Cornell of SRS Capital Markets represented the seller in the transaction.