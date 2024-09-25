SRS Real Estate Partners Negotiates $5M Sale of Retail Property in Murrieta, California

MURRIETA, CALIF. — SRS Real Estate Partners has negotiated the $5 million, or $975 per square foot, sale of a two-tenant retail property within the 26.3-acre The Vineyard Shopping Center in Murrieta. Located at 27970 Clinton Keith Road, the 5,128-square-foot building was constructed in spring 2024. Verizon Wireless and Chipotle Mexican Grill, with drive-thru, fully occupy the property on 10-year, corporate-guaranteed triple-net leases. Winston Guest, Matthew Mousavi and Patrick Luther of SRS Capital Markets represented the seller, a California-based private developer, in the deal. The buyer was a California-based private investor.