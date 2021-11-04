REBusinessOnline

SRS Real Estate Partners Negotiates $8.2M Sale of Raising Cane’s-Occupied Property in San Bernardino

1857-S-Tippecanoe-Ave-San-Bernardino-CA

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers occupies the 4,086-square-foot restaurant property at 1857 S. Tippecanoe Ave. in San Bernardino, Calif.

SAN BERNARDINO, CALIF. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of a restaurant building located at 1857 S. Tippecanoe Ave. in San Bernardino. An affiliate of Red Mountain Group acquired the property from a San Diego-based high-net-worth investor for $8.2 million.

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers occupies the 4,086-square-foot property, which was built in 2017 on 1.2 acres and has more than 11 years remaining on its absolute triple-net lease.

Matthew Mousavi and Patrick Luther of SRS’s National Net Lease Group represented the seller, while Jim Casale of Lee & Associates represented the buyer in the deal. According to SRS Real Estate, the transaction is the highest price point for a Raising Cane’s property sold to date on a national basis.

