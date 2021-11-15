REBusinessOnline

SRS Real Estate Partners Negotiates $9.5M Sale of Shops at KPC Towne Centre in Hemet, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

Located in Hemet, the 20,167-square-foot Shops at KPC Towne Centre is fully occupied by eight tenants.

HEMET, CALIF. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of Shops at KPC Towne Centre, located at 2375-2465 W. Florida Ave. in Hemet. A Southern California-based private family trust sold the asset to a Los Angeles-based private investor for $9.5 million.

Situated on two acres, the three-building property features 20,167 square feet of retail space. At the time of sale, eight tenants fully occupied the retail center.

Built in 1995 and renovated in 2004, Shops at KPC Towne Centre is an outparcel to KPC Towne Centre, which includes Sprouts Farmers Market, Burlington and Regal Cinemas.

Matthew Mousavi, Patrick Luther and Max Sabino of SRS’ National Net Lease Group represented the seller, while Jason Paukovits of Dream Realty Asset Management represented the buyer in the transaction.

