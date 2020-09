SRS Real Estate Arranges $6.7M Sale of Wawa Store in Roselle, New Jersey

ROSELLE, N.J. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the $6.7 million sale of a retail asset that is occupied by convenience store chain Wawa in Roselle, located south of Newark. Patrick Nutt and Andrew Fallon represented the seller in the transaction. The buyer was an undisclosed private investor. The store opened in May 2019.