SRSA Arranges Sale of 228,000 SF Shopping Center in New Orleans

by John Nelson

NEW ORLEANS —SRSA Commercial Real Estate has arranged the sale of Algiers Plaza, a 228,000-square-foot shopping center located at 4100 General De Gaulle Drive in New Orleans. Tenants at the property include Winn-Dixie, Walgreens, Ross Dress for Less, T.J. Maxx, Petco, Five Below and Chick-fil-A. Steve Reisig, Kirsten Early and Christopher Robertson Jr. of SRSA, along with Scott DeYoung and Jeff Conover of Faris Lee Investments, represented the seller, N3 Real Estate, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.

