SRSA Negotiates $7.2M Sale of Ground-Floor Retail Condominium in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — SRSA Real Estate has negotiated the $7.2 million sale of a ground-floor retail condominium at 1200 Poydras St. in New Orleans near the Caesars Superdome, home of the NFL’s New Orleans Saints. Chick-fil-A and Hurts Donut anchor the 17,270-square-foot space, with Juicy Seafood expected to open immediately. Steve Reisig and Christopher Robertson Jr. of SRSA Real Estate represented the seller, an entity doing business as Poydras Properties II LLC, in the transaction. The buyer requested anonymity.