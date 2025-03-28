S&S Pahrump Sells Three Retail Buildings within Pahrump Valley Junction in Nevada

PAHRUMP, NEV. — San Diego-based S&S Pahrump has completed the sale of three retail buildings within Pahrump Valley Junction, a 140,000-square-foot retail center in Pahrump. Phoenix-based Pahrump Valley KRD acquired the assets for an undisclosed price.

The transaction includes three buildings totaling 37,850 square feet on 3 acres. The buildings offer 19 retail suites and one pad within the larger shopping center, which is anchored by Albertsons, CVS and an ARCO service station. The buildings are located at 150, 240 and 250 Highway 160.

Max Stone, Josh Salik and Michael Paul of Voit Real Estate Services represented the seller, while John Whistler of Las Vegas-based JW Michaels Commercial represented the buyer in the deal.