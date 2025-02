HOUSTON — SSAF Logistics has subleased 13,050 square feet of industrial space in northeast Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 8801 Wallisville Road was built in 1980 and totals 69,721 square feet. Vincent Vega of locally based brokerage firm Oxford Partners represented SSAF Logistics in the lease negotiations. Kevin Erck of JLL represented the sublandlord, Myers Tire Distribution. The building owner was not disclosed.