SSG Development Completes 986-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Needham, Massachusetts
NEEDHAM, MASS. — Locally based firm SSG Development has completed a 986-unit self-storage facility at 540 Hillside Ave. in the southwestern Boston suburb of Needham. Westport Properties Inc. will manage and operate the Class A property, which totals 123,000 square feet of climate- and non-climate-controlled space, under its U.S. Storage Centers brand.
