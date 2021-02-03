REBusinessOnline

SSG Development Completes 986-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Needham, Massachusetts

The new U.S. Storage Centers facility in Needham, Massachusetts, totals 986 units.

NEEDHAM, MASS. — Locally based firm SSG Development has completed a 986-unit self-storage facility at 540 Hillside Ave. in the southwestern Boston suburb of Needham. Westport Properties Inc. will manage and operate the Class A property, which totals 123,000 square feet of climate- and non-climate-controlled space, under its U.S. Storage Centers brand.

