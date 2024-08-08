Thursday, August 8, 2024
135-209-Northwest-Bypass-Great-Falls-MT
Located in Great Falls, Mont., Westwood Plaza offers 69,909 square feet of retail space.
AcquisitionsMontanaRetailWestern

SSG, Hanley Broker Sale of 69,909 SF Westwood Plaza Shopping Center in Great Falls, Montana

by Amy Works

GREAT FALLS, MONT. — SSG Realty Partners and Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors have arranged the sale of Westwood Plaza, a regional shopping center in Great Falls. A Michigan-based private investor sold the asset to an East Coast-based private investment firm for an undisclosed price.

Greg Swedelson and Jon-Eric Greene of SSG Realty Partners, Bill Asher and Beau Velten of Hanley Investment Group and Scott Reid of ParaSell Inc. represented the seller, while the buyer was self-represented in the transaction.

Built in 2017, Westwood Plaza features 69,909 square feet of fully occupied retail space. Current tenants include TJ Maxx, Staples, Dollar Tree, ULTA Beauty and Mattress Firm. The asset is located at 135-209 Northwest Bypass.

