St. Anton Communities Starts Construction of 196-Unit Affordable Housing Property in Santa Clara

St. Anton Tasman in Santa Clara, Calif., will feature 196 affordable apartments, a fitness center, dog run and classroom/business center. (Rendering courtesy of KTGY Architecture + Planning)

SANTA CLARA, CALIF. — St. Anton Communities is developing St. Anton Tasman, a $100 million affordable housing community in Santa Clara. Located at 2233 Calle De Mundo, the property will feature 196 affordable units, with nearly 20 percent for very low-income tenants making up to 50 percent area median income (AMI) and the remaining units for low-income tenants making up to 80 percent AMI. The community is regulated to stay as affordable housing for at least 55 years.

St. Anton Tasman will offer 153 studio units and 43 one-bedroom apartments, a podium deck, clubroom, fitness center, dog run and classroom/business center. Additionally, the community will offer services including instructor-led educational, health and wellness and skill-building classes.

KTGY Architecture + Planning designed the six-story residential community, which is slated to open for occupancy in mid-2022.

Bank of America provided primary construction and permanent financing for the project, with The Irvine Co. providing gap funding.