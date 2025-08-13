St. Clair, Ledo Break Ground on 377,300 SF Industrial Project in San Marcos, Texas

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS — A partnership between St. Clair Commercial Realty and Ledo Capital has broken ground on a 377,300-square-foot industrial project in the Central Texas city of San Marcos. The project represents Phase I of a larger development that will ultimately consist of three buildings totaling 665,760 square feet. The building will feature 36-foot clear heights, 80 dock-high doors, two drive-in doors and 185-foot truck court depths, as well as 3,485 square feet of office space. Design-build firm ARCO/Murray is the general contractor for the project, and Stream Realty Partners is the leasing agent. Phase I is slated for a second-quarter delivery.