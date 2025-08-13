Wednesday, August 13, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
San-Marcos-Industrial
The first phase of St. Clair Commercial and Ledo Capital's new industrial project in San Marcos will also feature remote restrooms along the dock wall in the center of the building, partial dock levelers, and abundant power.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

St. Clair, Ledo Break Ground on 377,300 SF Industrial Project in San Marcos, Texas

by Taylor Williams

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS — A partnership between St. Clair Commercial Realty and Ledo Capital has broken ground on a 377,300-square-foot industrial project in the Central Texas city of San Marcos. The project represents Phase I of a larger development that will ultimately consist of three buildings totaling 665,760 square feet. The building will feature 36-foot clear heights, 80 dock-high doors, two drive-in doors and 185-foot truck court depths, as well as 3,485 square feet of office space. Design-build firm ARCO/Murray is the general contractor for the project, and Stream Realty Partners is the leasing agent. Phase I is slated for a second-quarter delivery.

You may also like

Colliers Brokers Sale of 16.2-Acre Commercial Development Site...

Stream Negotiates 25,938 SF Office Lease Renewal at...

NewQuest Signs Leases With Four Food-and-Beverage Tenants in...

BRP Cos. Completes 614-Unit Mixed-Income Multifamily Development in...

Mapletree Begins Construction of 250,000 SF Industrial Facility...

Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $20M Sale of Multifamily...

Partnership Breaks Ground on 66-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing...

Northwood Ravin to Develop 370-Unit Halo Apartments in...

Logistics Property Co. Breaks Ground on 270,000 SF...