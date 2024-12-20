St. Croix Hospice Leases Full Building at Mendota Tech Office Park in Minnesota

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, MINN. — St. Croix Hospice has signed a long-term lease at Mendota Tech – Workplace 3 in Mendota Heights, a southern suburb of the Twin Cities. The end-of-life care provider will occupy the 30,586-square-foot office building in its entirety. St. Croix Hospice, which is relocating from Oakdale, plans to take occupancy in the first quarter of 2025. With over 70 locations throughout the Midwest, the agency provides care to more than 5,200 patients. Tim Olsen of Carlson Partners represented the tenant. Mike Honsa and Eric Rapp of Transwestern Real Estate Services represented ownership, Capital Partners. Mendota Tech Office Park comprises eight buildings.