St. Francis College to Relocate Campus to The Wheeler in Downtown Brooklyn

St. Francis College plans to have its campus fully relocated to The Wheeler in downtown Brooklyn by the start of the fall 2022 semester.

NEW YORK CITY — St. Francis College, a private Catholic educational institution, will relocate its campus from Brooklyn Heights to The Wheeler, Tishman Speyer’s new building that is situated atop a former Macy’s department store in downtown Brooklyn. Under the terms of the 30-year lease, St. Francis College will occupy 255,091 square feet across the fifth, sixth and seventh floors beginning in September 2022.