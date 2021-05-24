REBusinessOnline

St. Francis College to Relocate Campus to The Wheeler in Downtown Brooklyn

Posted on by in Civic, Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast, Office

The-Wheeler-Brooklyn

St. Francis College plans to have its campus fully relocated to The Wheeler in downtown Brooklyn by the start of the fall 2022 semester.

NEW YORK CITY — St. Francis College, a private Catholic educational institution, will relocate its campus from Brooklyn Heights to The Wheeler, Tishman Speyer’s new building that is situated atop a former Macy’s department store in downtown Brooklyn. Under the terms of the 30-year lease, St. Francis College will occupy 255,091 square feet across the fifth, sixth and seventh floors beginning in September 2022.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
26
Webinar: Health at the Core — Real Estate Redefines its Value Proposition. And We ALL Benefit
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews