St. Joe, BRW MidGrove to Build Boutique Hotel in Panama City Beach

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Hospitality, Southeast

The Lodge 30A will include a fitness center and a pool.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLA. — The St. Joe Co. and BRW MidGrove LLC will build The Lodge 30A, a boutique hotel in Panama City Beach. The property will be situated on Scenic County Highway 30A adjacent to the planned mixed-use development Greenway Station. Amenities at the three-story hotel will include a fitness center and a pool. St. Joe Resort Operations LLC will manage the property. Site development on The Lodge 30A is expected to begin immediately, and the parties anticipate the hotel will open in early 2022.