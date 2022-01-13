St. Joe Co. Breaks Ground on 350,000 SF Shopping Center in Panama City Beach, Florida

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Retail, Southeast

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLA. — St. Joe Co. has broken ground on Watersound West Bay Center, a 350,000-square-foot shopping center development located on an approximately 110-acre site in Panama City Beach. The project will include a mix of retail, restaurant, office and medical space. Site work on Watersound West Bay Center is underway, with vertical construction slated to begin in the fall.

St. Joe Co. plans to build the project to feature golf cart and pedestrian connectivity. Other plans include mixed-use buildings with first floor shopping and dining options and second floor office space, as well as a grocery store and pharmacy. Located near the intersection of State Road 79 and West Bay Parkway, Watersound West Bay Center is situated adjacent to the Latitude Margaritaville Watersound community, an active adult community that at full buildout will comprise 3,500 homes.