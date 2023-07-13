St. Joe Co. Opens 75-Room Hotel at Watersound Club in Panama City Beach, Florida

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLA. — The St. Joe Co. has opened Camp Creek Inn, a 75-room hotel located at 684 Fazio Drive in Panama City Beach. The property is situated on the grounds of the developer’s Watersound Club, a private members club that features an 18-hole golf course, 11,000-square-foot wellness center, tennis courts, pickleball courts and a resort-style pool with a hot tub, lazy river, waterslide and the Bark N’ Brine dining venue. Camp Creek Inn features two dining venues, an outfitter shop, executive meeting rooms and locker rooms for use by hotel guests and Watersound Club members. The property is the fifth hotel that St. Joe Co. has opened this year.