The new Publix at Watersound West Bay Center will total 50,000 square feet and will feature a pharmacy, deli and bakery, as well as an adjacent liquor store.
St. Joe Co. to Develop Publix at Watersound West Bay Center in Panama City Beach, Florida

by Abby Cox

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLA. — The St. Joe Co. will develop a new Publix grocery store at Watersound West Bay Center, a lifestyle shopping center under construction in Panama City Beach. The new Publix is expected to comprise 50,000 square feet and will feature a pharmacy, deli and bakery, as well as an adjacent Publix Liquors store. Plans will also include an additional 11,000 square feet of inline retail space.

Upon completion, Watersound West Bay Center will serve the neighboring Latitude Margaritaville Watersound community, which will have a total of 3,500 homes in Phase I. The shopping center will total 500,000 square feet of retail, dining and commercial space in an open-air layout. St. Joe Co. is nearing completion on an 18,000-square-foot, standalone retail building within Watersound West Bay Center that will have spaces available for lease in early 2026.

