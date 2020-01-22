St. Joe, Flournoy to Develop 300-Unit Apartment Complex in Panama City Beach

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Community amenities will include a pool, wellness and health studio, playground, covered boat and RV parking, dog parks and pickleball courts.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLA. — A joint venture between the St. Joe Co. and Flournoy Development Co. will develop a 300-unit apartment complex in Panama City Beach’s Breakfast Point neighborhood. The community will feature four four-story buildings; one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans; elevators; and air-conditioned corridors. Community amenities will include a pool, wellness and health studio, playground, covered boat and RV parking, dog parks and pickleball courts. Construction is expected to begin immediately, and the developers expect to begin leasing in summer 2021.