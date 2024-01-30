St. John, Greenebaum to Develop 70,000 SF Industrial Project in Fulton, Maryland

FULTON, MD. — A joint venture between St. John Properties Inc. and Greenebaum Enterprises has purchased a 12.5-acre site within Montpelier Research Park, a business park in the Baltimore-Washington submarket of Howard County. The duo plan to develop two single-story, flex industrial facilities on the site spanning 70,000 square feet combined. Located adjacent to Maple Lawn and the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory in Fulton, the acquired site currently features a 32,488-square-foot office building that the new ownership is marketing for lease.

Abby Glassberg and Don Schline of KLNB represented the seller in the land transaction. St. John and Greenebaum estimate they’ll deliver the two industrial facilities in 2026.