St. John Properties Acquires 120,000 SF Aviation Business Park in Metro Baltimore
GLEN BURNIE, MD. — Locally based St. John Properties has acquired Aviation Business Park, a three-building commercial portfolio comprising 120,000 square feet in Glen Burnie, approximately 10 miles south of Baltimore. St. John acquired the properties — located at 6956, 6958 and 6960 Aviation Blvd. — from Miami-based Adler Real Estate Partners for $13.3 million. The buildings were roughly 63 percent leased at the time of sale. St. John plans to invest $1.5 million to reposition one of the properties to flex/R&D space.
Graham Savage, Jonathan Carpenter and Dawes Milchling of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction. St. John was self-represented. This marks the second significant acquisition for the company in recent months, following the purchase in November of Triangle Business Park, a 95 percent occupied, four-building portfolio in metro Baltimore comprising 74,000 square feet.