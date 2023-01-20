REBusinessOnline

St. John Properties Acquires 120,000 SF Aviation Business Park in Metro Baltimore

The portfolio consists of three buildings in Glen Burnie, Md., roughly 10 miles south of Baltimore.

GLEN BURNIE, MD. — Locally based St. John Properties has acquired Aviation Business Park, a three-building commercial portfolio comprising 120,000 square feet in Glen Burnie, approximately 10 miles south of Baltimore. St. John acquired the properties — located at 6956, 6958 and 6960 Aviation Blvd. — from Miami-based Adler Real Estate Partners for $13.3 million. The buildings were roughly 63 percent leased at the time of sale. St. John plans to invest $1.5 million to reposition one of the properties to flex/R&D space.

Graham Savage, Jonathan Carpenter and Dawes Milchling of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction. St. John was self-represented. This marks the second significant acquisition for the company in recent months, following the purchase in November of Triangle Business Park, a 95 percent occupied, four-building portfolio in metro Baltimore comprising 74,000 square feet.

