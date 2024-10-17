St. John Properties Begins Construction on 107,000 SF Industrial Park in Salisbury, Maryland

SALISBURY, MD. — St. John Properties Inc. has begun construction on Westwood Commerce Park, a three-building industrial project in Salisbury, approximately 30 miles west of Ocean City in Wicomico County.

The first phase of construction, which will be built on a speculative basis, comprises two flex/research-and-development facilities spanning more than 70,000 square feet that will be located at the intersection of Ocean Gateway and Naylor Mill Road. St. John Properties plans to deliver Phase I by fourth-quarter 2025.

The 16-acre development will also include a three-acre pad site that would be suitable for a gas station or convenience store, according to St. John Properties. The Baltimore-based developer anticipates Westwood Commerce Park to employ more than 400 people at full capacity.