Thursday, October 17, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentIndustrialMarylandSoutheast

St. John Properties Begins Construction on 107,000 SF Industrial Park in Salisbury, Maryland

by John Nelson

SALISBURY, MD. — St. John Properties Inc. has begun construction on Westwood Commerce Park, a three-building industrial project in Salisbury, approximately 30 miles west of Ocean City in Wicomico County.

The first phase of construction, which will be built on a speculative basis, comprises two flex/research-and-development facilities spanning more than 70,000 square feet that will be located at the intersection of Ocean Gateway and Naylor Mill Road. St. John Properties plans to deliver Phase I by fourth-quarter 2025.

The 16-acre development will also include a three-acre pad site that would be suitable for a gas station or convenience store, according to St. John Properties. The Baltimore-based developer anticipates Westwood Commerce Park to employ more than 400 people at full capacity.

You may also like

McShane to Build 309-Unit Multifamily Development Near Downtown...

Live Nation to Open 3,500-Seat Venue at Westcourt...

Opus Breaks Ground on $10M Athletic Facility Renovation,...

Peak Construction Completes 56,000 SF Tenant Improvement Project...

Crosland Southeast Breaks Ground on Publix-Anchored Shopping Center...

CBRE Arranges Sale of New 505,518 SF Industrial...

Plaza Advisors Brokers $4.7M Sale of Retail Strip...

NAI Hanson Brokers $156.3M Sale of Industrial Outdoor...

Mart Frozen Foods Opens 100,000 SF Food Manufacturing...