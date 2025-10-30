St. John Properties Breaks Ground on 110,000 SF Mixed-Use Project in Metro Austin

LEANDER, TEXAS — Baltimore-based developer St. John Properties has broken ground on Phase I of Leander Tech Park, a 110,000-square-foot mixed-use project on the northern outskirts of Austin. The project is being developed on a speculative basis and will consist of two industrial/research-and-development (R&D) buildings that will total roughly 90,000 square feet and two inline retail buildings that will total about 20,000 square feet. Completion of the industrial/R&D building is slated for next summer. Delivery of retail space is scheduled for next fall.