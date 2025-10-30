Thursday, October 30, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentMixed-UseTexas

St. John Properties Breaks Ground on 110,000 SF Mixed-Use Project in Metro Austin

by Taylor Williams

LEANDER, TEXAS — Baltimore-based developer St. John Properties has broken ground on Phase I of Leander Tech Park, a 110,000-square-foot mixed-use project on the northern outskirts of Austin. The project is being developed on a speculative basis and will consist of two industrial/research-and-development (R&D) buildings that will total roughly 90,000 square feet and two inline retail buildings that will total about 20,000 square feet. Completion of the industrial/R&D building is slated for next summer. Delivery of retail space is scheduled for next fall.

You may also like

Karlin Real Estate Buys 299-Unit Apartment Building in...

IPA Negotiates Sale of 158-Unit Apartment Complex in...

TakeOff Adventure Park to Open 60,000 SF Entertainment...

Fisher Development, Olnick Complete Renovation of 1 MSF...

MAG Capital Partners Buys 37,000 SF Industrial Facility...

Woda Cooper Opens 40-Unit Affordable Housing Community in...

Realty Capital Receives Approval for Expansion of Mixed-Use...

Skanska Tops Out $35M Project at University of...

Limited Liability Company Buys Amarillo Multifamily Property for...