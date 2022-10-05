St. John Properties Breaks Ground on 140,768 SF Office Building in Pleasant Grove, Utah
PLEASANT GROVE, UTAH — St. John Properties has broken ground for Valley Grove III, a five-story Class A office building in Pleasant Grove. Once complete, the facility will bring the company’s commercial real estate portfolio in Utah to more than 1 million square feet.
The 140,768-square-foot property will be the 22nd building at St. John Properties’ Valley Grove, which includes office, flex/R&D, restaurant and retail space. St. John Properties first started development at Valley Grove in 2017.
