St. John Properties Breaks Ground on 140,768 SF Office Building in Pleasant Grove, Utah

Posted on by in Development, Office, Utah, Western

Valley Grove III in Pleasant Grove, Utah, will offer 140,768 square feet of Class A office space.

PLEASANT GROVE, UTAH — St. John Properties has broken ground for Valley Grove III, a five-story Class A office building in Pleasant Grove. Once complete, the facility will bring the company’s commercial real estate portfolio in Utah to more than 1 million square feet.

The 140,768-square-foot property will be the 22nd building at St. John Properties’ Valley Grove, which includes office, flex/R&D, restaurant and retail space. St. John Properties first started development at Valley Grove in 2017.