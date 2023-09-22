St. John Properties Breaks Ground on 600,000 SF Simms Technology Park in Broomfield, Colorado

BROOMFIELD, COLO. — St. John Properties has started construction of Simms Technology Park, an 81-acre mixed-use business community in Broomfield. Upon completion, the project will feature nearly 600,000 square feet of single-story and multi-story office and flex/research-and-development (R&D) space, as well as complementary retail amenities.

The first phase of the park includes a single-story 41,000-square-foot office building and two flex/R&D buildings offering a total of nearly 70,000 square feet of space. Totaling just over 110,000 square feet, the three buildings are designed to achieve LEED certification. Completion of the three buildings is slated for summer 2024.

In summer 2022, Broomfield City Council granted approval for St. John Properties to begin development activities on Simms Technology Park, a $125 million project at the intersection of North Simms Street and West 112th Avenue in Broomfield County, approximately 20 miles northwest of Denver. The Baltimore-based developer acquired the development site from Brocade Communications Systems LLC in 2020.

In addition to the initial three buildings, St. John Properties is currently marketing the sale or ground lease of four pad sites, ranging from 1.5 acres to two acres, that can support various uses, including restaurants, convenient stores/gas stations and fast food. The final development is expected to consist of 14 buildings and support more than 2,000 jobs.