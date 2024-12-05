St. John Properties Delivers 45,600 SF Life Sciences Building in Metro Austin

GEORGETOWN AND ROUND ROCK, TEXAS — Baltimore-based St. John Properties has delivered a 45,600-square-foot life sciences building on the northern outskirts of Austin. The building is the first to be completed at Westinghouse Crossing, a 225,000-square-foot mixed-use development located at the southern border of Georgetown and the northern border of Round Rock. The 35-acre development will ultimately feature 170,000 square feet of research-and-development facilities, 40,000 square feet of office space and 15,000 square feet of retail space.