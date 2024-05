PLANO, TEXAS — St. John Properties has opened a new office at 7250 Dallas Parkway in Plano. The office is the second in Texas for the Baltimore-based developer following its launch of an Austin office in spring 2022. Raphael Alterman will lead the new office under the title of regional partner. St. John, which was founded in 1971 and has a portfolio of commercial asset valued at roughly $5 billion, now operates 15 offices across 11 states.