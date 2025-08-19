St. John Properties Purchases 295,000 SF Office Portfolio in Baltimore County

HUNT VALLEY, MD. — Locally based St. John Properties Inc. has purchased a three-building office portfolio within North Park, a business park in Baltimore County. The properties span 295,000 square feet combined and are located at 4, 6 and 10 N. Park Drive in Hunt Valley.

The portfolio is leased to tenants including Travelers Insurance, RCM&D, AP Benefits Advisors and AECOM. Onsite amenities include a conference center with catering kitchen, fully equipped fitness center, walking trails and a full-service deli.

Gerry Trainor, Jim Cardellicchio and Rowan Miller of Transwestern represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction, and Sean Doordan and Alex Lyons represented St. John Properties internally. The sales price was also not disclosed.

The new ownership plans to invest in capital improvements within the newly acquired portfolio, including new HVAC equipment, landscaping, signage and updated common areas. The North Park acquisition brings St. John Properties’ Baltimore County holdings to more than 4.6 million square feet.