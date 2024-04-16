St. John Properties Signs Clinical Research Firm to 116,000 SF Lease Expansion in Frederick, Maryland

FREDERICK, MD. — St. John Properties has signed a lease extension and expansion with Precision for Medicine at Riverside Tech Park, a 70-acre business and research and development (R&D) property in Frederick. Precision for Medicine, a clinical research organization, has occupied space at the park since 2006.

Precision for Medicine currently occupies 75,000 square feet at 8425 Precision Way. With the new agreement, the tenant will occupy an additional 41,040 square feet at 8440 Broadband Drive, a new 52,080-square-foot flex R&D building at the development, utilizing the building for office and laboratory space.

St. John Properties recently completed construction at Riverside Tech Park, which comprises more than 750,000 square feet across 14 buildings. The development is located adjacent to the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and is within a mile of the Frederick Municipal Airport.